One person was killed early Sunday morning after a car crashed in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Maryland State Police troopers were called to Pennsylvania Avenue at Richie Marlboro Road around 1:45 a.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found a Ford Mustang had left the road and crashed into the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Investigators are looking for the cause of the crash.