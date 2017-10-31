Documents With Personal Information Left on DC Sidewalk

Personal tax documents were put out on a northeast Washington, D.C., sidewalk on Tuesday after a business was evicted.

Boxes stacked up outside of the Speedy Tax location on H Street Northeast. D.C. Police said they tried to move the documents, but someone from the business showed up and claimed the documents.

A witness at the location said the boxes contained social security numbers and other personal information.

A call to the business went unanswered. It is unknown if all the documents are secure.