Dates, Times Announced for Caps-Pens Playoff Games

The schedule for the second round matchup in the NHL playoffs between the Washington Capitals and the Pittsburgh Penguins has been announced.

The Capitals, by virtue of their number one seed in the Eastern Conference, will host the first two games on Thursday, April 28 and Saturday, April 30. Both games are scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The series moves to the Steel City for the next two games. Game 3 is Monday, May 2 and Game 4 is Wednesday, May 4. Those games also start at 8 p.m.

If necessary, Game 5 is back in Washington on Saturday, May 7, Game 6 would be in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, May 10, and Game 7 returns to D.C. on Thursday, May 12. The start times of those games have not been announced.