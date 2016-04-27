Virginia McLaurin, the 107-year-old woman who charmed President Obama with her dance moves earlier this year, is finally getting a government-issued photo ID thanks to a new regulation in the District, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday.

The regulation, which goes into effect immediately, expands the list of documentation D.C. residents over the age of 70 can use when obtaining an ID from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

A recent Washington Post article revealed that McLaurin could not get a photo ID in the District, because she didn't have a birth certificate from her home state of South Carolina. But to get a copy of her birth certificate, she needed an ID.

McLaurin lost her original ID in a purse snatching years ago, according to The Post.

"These common sense regulations will ensure that District seniors can get an ID if they lack the kind of documentation that may not have been around when they were born," Bowser said.

Bowser visited McLaurin Tuesday and gave her a temporary ID. Her permanent ID will be sent to her in the mail.