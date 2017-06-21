A new bill would allow D.C. residents to choose a non-binary gender option on driver's licenses, learner’s permits and ID cards.

Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau introduced the Nonbinary Identification Cards Amendment Act of 2017 on Wednesday. The bill would allow residents to choose the gender neutral option on forms of identification issued by D.C.'s Department of Motor Vehicles. License and ID cards for residents who choose that option will show an "X" rather than the standard "M" or "F," according to a press release from Nadeau's office.

"Gender is a spectrum and some of our residents do not identify as male or female," Nadeau said in the release. "Current licenses force residents to conform to genders that don't accurately reflect their identity. This has not only a practical impact but also a deeply negative emotional and mental health impact."

Councilmembers David Grosso, Robert C. White, Jr., Charles Allen, Elissa Silverman and Mary Cheh co-introduced the bill.

"Every person deserves to have their identities affirmed and respected by their governments," said Xavier Persad, legislative counsel at the Human Rights Campaign.

The Council of the District of Columbia will vote for the bill. Nadeau believes it has enough support to pass, WTOP reports.

Oregon recently became the first state to offer more than two gender options on identity documents, NBC News reported.