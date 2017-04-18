DC Settles Notario Fraud Lawsuit With Local Company

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced his office settled a lawsuit against a local company accused of engaging in fraud that targeted Spanish-speaking immigrants.

A judge approved a $250,000 settlement with Unlimited Technology and Solution Corporation and its owner, Mardoqueo Sanchez, after a lawsuit claimed the company falsely advertised that it had lawyers on staff who could assist Spanish immigrants who needed help filing immigration paperwork.

An investigation by the D.C. Attorney General’s Office discovered no licensed attorneys at the company and employees engaged in unlawful immigrant consultant services, also known as notario fraud.

By law, anyone performing immigration services in D.C. must be a licensed attorney.

As part of the settlement, UTS must return the fees they collected from consumers. The company must also pay the District $150,000 in civil penalties and it can no longer advertise that it employ attorneys. UTS is required to provide the District the names of its customers entitled to a refund.

Consumers who have been victimized by immigration services fraud or who have questions should contact the OAG Office of Consumer Protection at (202) 442-9892, by e-mailing consumer.protection@dc.gov or by filing a complaint via our web form.