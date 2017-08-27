Rescue workers have found two men who went missing in the Potomac River near the Key Bridge in D.C. Sunday night

Witnesses said someone went in the water and another person went in to help them, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

D.C. Fire and EMS launched four boats to search and a search and rescue K-9 is participating. A U.S. Park Police helicopter is also helping in the search.

Searchers found two men in the water. One man was taken to a hospital in "very critical condition," fire officials said. The other man's condition is not known.

D.C. police are also on the scene.

