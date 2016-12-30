DC Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old DC Girl

D.C. Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was last seen in the 700 block of Barnaby Street in southeast D.C. weeks before Christmas.

Tyliyah Janai Gillis is black, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 145 pounds, with brown eyes, long black hair and a medium-brown complexion, police said. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, a bright pink Spyder coat and black Nike boots.

She was last seen Dec. 12, 2016 at 5:57 p.m.

Anyone with information about her should contact the D.C. Police's Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768, or the Command Information Center at 202-727-9099.