DC Police Officer Injured at Situation in SE Washington

A Metropolitan Police Department officer was taken to the hospital after being injured in an incident in southeast Washington Monday evening.

Police said the officer, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries. The call for an officer in need of assistance went out around 9:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of Birney Place, Southeast.

It is not known why the officer was at that location at the time of the assistance call.

This is the same block where two men were killed and seven other injured when gunmen opened fire at a community party in September 2016.