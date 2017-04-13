Two Men and a Woman Abduct and Rob Another Woman in D.C.

Two men and a woman abducted another woman and robbed her early Sunday morning, D.C. police said.

The suspects forced her into a vehicle about 2:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of R Street NW, police said.

The suspects stole her personal property while inside the car and drove to her home where they stole more items, police said. Then they fled the scene.

One suspect is described as a black man who is about 5-feet-9-inches tall with a slim build. He wore a gray “True Religion” brand T-shirt and blue jeans.

A second suspect is a black woman, approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall, petite with straight black hair. She wore a black jacket with fur around the collar and black jeans.

The third suspect is a slim black man, about 6-foot-1 or 6-foot-2. He wore a black shirt, blue jean jacket and blue jeans with red and black sneakers.

The vehicle used is a light-colored compact car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099. You can also text your tip to 50411.