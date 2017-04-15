DC Police Cruiser, Car Crash in Northwest

At least one person was injured after a D.C. police cruiser and car collided in the District's Tenleytown neighborhood Saturday.

The crash happened near the intersection of Wisconsin and Nebraska avenues in Northwest before 7 p.m.

D.C. Fire and EMS said it was a "minor accident."

Video shows medics putting one man on stretcher and into an ambulance at the scene of the crash.

There was extensive damage to the Metropolitan Police Department SUV involved.

D.C. police have not yet responded to News4's requests for information on the crash.

No further information was immediately available.