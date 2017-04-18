A major shakeup will change how D.C. police officers are assigned throughout the District, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham is expected to announce Wednesday.

In addition, a longtime and popular assistant police chief is retiring.

The shakeup will reduce the District's regional command centers from three to two. The move will reduce levels of command bureaucracy and allow more officers to be shifted toward direct crime duties in higher crime areas of the city.

Overall crime throughout the District is mostly down, but homicides and other violent crime are a continuing concern.

The shakeup also comes in part because popular assistant chief Diane Groomes will announce her retirement Wednesday. Groomes has overseen all seven police district patrol assignments. One city official said it's a job no one else could fill.

Groomes was in the running to become chief, but lost out to Newsham. She is now retiring to take over private security for the $2 billion Wharf project rising on the Southwest waterfront.

Mayor Muriel Bowser nominated Newsham as chief last fall; he's expected to be easily confirmed by the council in early May. Newsham's anti-crime tactics will affect Bowser's run for reelection next year.