DC Kicking Off AlleyPalooza Renovation Campaign

District of Columbia officials getting ready to kick off this year's AlleyPalooza, a campaign to repair or renovate alleys throughout the city.

City officials say the kickoff will be Wednesday on 54th Street in northeast and that Mayor Muriel Bowser and District Department of Transportation Director Leif Dormsjo will attend. The mayor's office says in a statement that officials will repair or renovate 64 alleys, eight in each of the eight wards.

The city also has a Potholepalooza, an annual campaign to fill in potholes.

