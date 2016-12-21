A contractor for the DC government was arrested for allegedly threatening a workplace shooting. News4's Mark Segraves reports. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016)

A contractor for the D.C. government allegedly threatened a shooting at his office, leading to a lockdown and new active shooter training for employees.

Edwin Melton worked here at the Office of the Chief Technology Officer for several years without any problems, but in early December, he learned his contract wouldn’t be renewed.

That prompted him to threaten to kill three of his coworkers, prosecutors said.

Melton called a coworker about 8:30 a.m. Dec. 7 and said there might be a mass shooting at 200 I Street, court document say. He added he would put slugs into the chest of three coworkers, who he named.

The coworker he called then alerted police.

Melton showed up to work later that day, but did not have a gun and made no threats. He left work before police arrived and placed the building on lockdown.

The building houses several D.C. agencies, including Child and Family Services, so security is higher at that location than other government buildings. Days after the incident police conducted active shooter training for employees at the building.

OCTO said it is conducting a thorough review of existing processes and procedures to ensure staff safety.

Police arrested Melton the next day at his home in Virginia, confiscating a cellphone they believe he used to make the threatening call. They didn’t find any guns.

Melton’s attorney declined to comment except to say Melton denies the charges.