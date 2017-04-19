4 Girls, 1 Boy Reported Missing in DC, Police Say

Police in D.C. are searching for five teenagers who have been reported missing in the last three days.

Shontea Martin, 16, was last seen in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court SE at 7 a.m. April 14. She was reported missing two days later, according to police.

Martin is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, tan pants and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Yahshaiyah Enoch, 13, was last seen at 1:15 p.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Michigan Avenue NE. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Enoch was last seen wearing a black and green dress with white horizontal stripes, black shoes and a white headband.

Mykia Mason, 13, was last seen at 11 a.m. Monday on the 4900 block of Alabama Avenue SE.

Mason is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is worn in braids. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, white pants and blue and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Rayna Gross, 16, was last seen in the 300 block of G Street SW at 8:15 p.m. Monday. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pound. She has brown eyes and black hair. Police say Gross was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue acid wash jeans with distressing on the front and black and red Jordan tennis shoes. She was also wearing a black and gray scarf on her head.

Jakeem Tariq Pope was last seen in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue NW at 10 p.m. Monday.

Pope is 5 feet tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, red shorts and black Nike flip flops.

Anyone with information that can help police is asked to call 202-576-6768.