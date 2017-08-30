DC Drivers Spend 56 Hours Annually Searching for Parking

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: A No Parking sign is displayed as the sun sets on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building ahead of inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Donald Trump on January 18, 2017 in Washington, DC. Trump will be sworn in as the 45th U.S, president on January 20. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Owning a car is not cheap -- and in addition to insurance, gas and parking fees, there is a hidden cost: time spent driving around while looking for parking costs D.C. drivers lots of time and hundreds of dollars annually.

In D.C., according to one report from transportation firm INRIX, the hunt for the perfect spot may cost each driver $1,367 a year.

D.C. drivers spend about 59 hours -- more than two days -- each year searching for parking.

New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco residents are the only people who spend more, leaving D.C. in fourth place.

Researchers calculated the the amount of wasted time, gas and even the cost of unnecessary pollution.

D.C. officials suggest using apps to find parking spots. Here’s a list of reccomended parking apps:



