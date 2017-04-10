DC Councilmember Denies Wrongdoing After Scathing Audit

D.C. Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd denied wrongdoing after a scathing audit disclosed he is unable to account for more than $100,000 in campaign spending. News4's Tom Sherwood reports.

A D.C. councilmember denied any wrongdoing Monday after a scathing audit disclosed he is unable to account for more than $100,000 in campaign spending.

Ward 4 Councilmember Brandon Todd took office after a special election to fill now-Mayor Muriel Bowser's Council seat in 2015. He was hand-picked to succeed Bowser, and is considered to be closer to the mayor than any of the other 12 councilmembers.

News of the audit was first reported by The Washington Post. Among the audit’s claims: that Todd's campaign committee failed to report 131 contributions totalling more than $34,000. And the audit claims that the committee made six deposits, totalling more than $21,000, without proper documentation.

Another claim: That as much as $69,000 in credit card deposits lacked the proper documentation.

Campaign committees are required to keep detailed financial records and provide them to the District's Office of Campaign Finance.

The committee was told of these and other discrepancies at the end of March last year, and amended its filings. But the committee still did not include all the needed documentation, according to a copy of the audit report.

Now, the city's Office of Campaign finance has referred the audit to lawyers for possible disciplinary action.

But Todd, who also served as campaign finance director for Bowser's campaign for mayor, said he believed his discrepancies can be cleared up.

"I take that audit, any audit, very seriously," Todd said. "We have begun to provide the Office of Campaign Finance with the documentation they've requested. I am confident that this will be resolved very quickly."

When asked if there had been any instance in which his campaign finances have been mixed up with his personal finances, Todd responded, "No."

Bowser said she expects Todd to clear up any discrepancies.

She and Todd share the same campaign treasurer, and Bowser also said Tuesday that she stands by the treasurer's work on her campaigns.