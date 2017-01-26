President Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities could cost D.C. at least $1 billion in federal funding.

President Donald Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities that protect immigrants could cut federal funding for Washington, D.C. schools and the city departments that serve homeless people, domestic violence victims and people with HIV.

At least $1 billion in federal grants that D.C. receives is vulnerable under the executive order Trump signed Wednesday to punish locales that "willfully violate federal law in an attempt to shield aliens from removal from the United States."

D.C. police and other city officials serve people without regard to their immigration status. If the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) seeks to detain someone who is in D.C. custody, D.C. will inform DHS of that person's release within two days, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice Kevin Donahue said.

D.C. is reliant upon the federal government for a total of $3.5 billion in federal grants. City officials believe the administration would not cut the majority of those funds because they cover Medicaid costs and law enforcement costs.

But $1 billion in federal funding is still vulnerable, according to an analysis of financial year 2017 data from the D.C. Office of the Chief Financial Officer.

These groups have the most to lose:

D.C. Public Schools and the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education, at a combined $267.6 million;

The D.C. Department of Human Services, at $172.6 million; and

The D.C. Department of Health, at $128.2 million.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.