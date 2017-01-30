D.C. public charter elementary schools will give preference to students who live in the same neighborhood beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the change to the city’s school lottery system at Bilingual Public Charter School in Northeast Monday morning.

The new policy allows charter schools to give preference elementary school students within a half-mile of the charter school whose public school is more than a half-mile away.

D.C.’s school lottery allows families to apply to schools outside their designated boundary.