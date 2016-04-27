What to Know People can turn in their unwanted drugs at the lobby of the attorney general's office at One Judiciary Square.

Overdose deaths from opioids in the nation's capital have increased every year since 2011.

People who have prescription drugs they no longer want or need can get rid of them at an event in downtown Washington.

The District of Columbia Attorney General's office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration for the drug take-back event on Wednesday.

People can turn in their unwanted drugs at the lobby of the attorney general's office at One Judiciary Square.

Attorney General Karl Racine says unwanted drugs can end up in the wrong hands and fuel the national epidemic of opioid abuse. Overdose deaths from opioids in the nation's capital have increased every year since 2011.