Construction Crew Hits Gas Line, Causes Leak in Rockville

Nebel Street in Rockville, Maryland, is closed between Randolph and Old Georgetown roads after a construction crew hit a high-pressure gas line and caused a gas leak Monday afternoon.

The construction crew was using an auger on Nebel Street when it struck the line, Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said.

Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews were called to the area about 12 p.m.



Washington Gas crews were also called to the scene and have stopped the leak, Piringer wrote on Twitter.

A hazmat team is on the scene monitoring nearby buildings.



