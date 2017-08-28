Construction Crew Hits Gas Line, Causes Leak in Rockville - NBC4 Washington
Construction Crew Hits Gas Line, Causes Leak in Rockville

Nebel Street in Rockville is closed between Randolph and Old Georgetown roads

    Nebel Street in Rockville, Maryland, is closed between Randolph and Old Georgetown roads after a construction crew hit a high-pressure gas line and caused a gas leak Monday afternoon.

    The construction crew was using an auger on Nebel Street when it struck the line, Montgomery County Fire spokesman Pete Piringer said. 

    Montgomery County Fire & Rescue crews were called to the area about 12 p.m.

    Washington Gas crews were also called to the scene and have stopped the leak, Piringer wrote on Twitter.

    A hazmat team is on the scene monitoring nearby buildings.


