Construction Begins on Maryland's Purple Line

Construction started Monday on the long-awaited Purple Line after Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the light-rail project.

The 16-miles of track will connect Montgomery and Prince George's counties. News4’s Tracee Wilkins reported that the line will serve 21 stations, connecting the Bethesda and New Carrollton Metro stops.

Planners say the Purple Line project will create 52,000 new jobs in Maryland.

The project is expected to cost $5.6 billion, and funding will come from public and private sources. The federal government recently announced a $900 million contribution. The line is not part of the Metro system.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place at the Purple Line operations center in Hyattsville, Maryland. Governor Hogan appeared with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.

The purple line is “a good example of what can be accomplished when federal, state and local partners work together,” Chao said.