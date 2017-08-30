Two men raise a Confederate battle flag on the South Carolina Statehouse grounds Monday, July 10, 2017, two years after the removal of a controversial flag that waved there for decades.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans will fly no flags at the annual Charles County Fair, organizers announced Tuesday.

A confederate flag has flown over the group’s booth in the past, and the group gives out small flags for donations, WTOP reported.

The board of the fair, the NAACP and the local Sons of Confederate came to an agreement together, the Charles County Fair president J.T. Hindle said in a statement posted on the fair’s website.

Sons of Confederate Veterans will still set up their booth at the fair, according to the statement.

"While it is important to recognize where we have been, it is even more important that we learn from our experiences and mistakes so that we do not repeat them," the statement said.

The fair has a zero-tolerance policy for “general disrespect for others” and other disruptive behaviors listed on the website.

Neither the Sons of Confederate Veterans leadership nor Charles County Fair representatives returned requests for comments.