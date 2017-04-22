Comcast Cares Day: Beautifying Johnson Middle School | NBC4 Washington
Comcast Cares Day: Beautifying Johnson Middle School

    Tom Sherwood

    Hundreds of volunteers, including Comcast NBCUniversal employees, will clean and help beautify Johnson Middle School on Saturday, April 22.

    It is part of the 18th annual Comcast Cares Day.

    Comcast Cares Day in D.C. 2017

    Volunteers will landscape, paint murals, and plant flowers on the school's grounds. The effort, hosted in partnership with City Year Washington, D.C., will include landscaping, painting murals, mulching, weeding, planting flowers and the beautification of the grounds of Johnson Middle School.

    Last year, more than 100,000 volunteers participated in Comcast Cares Day, improving more than 900 project sites worldwide, making it America’s largest single-day corporate volunteer effort.

