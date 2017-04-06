A man has been charged in two cold case murders in Washington, more than a decade after a 17-year-old boy and 23-year-old man were killed in Northeast D.C.

Terik McLeod, 31, was charged Wednesday in the deaths of Devaun Drayton, 17, and Carlton Fisher, 23.

Drayton was a promising young boxer and the brother of Gary Antuanne Russell, who competed in the 2016 Olympic Summer Games, and Gary Russell Jr., who was a member of the U.S. boxing team in the 2008 Olympic Summer Games.

Local Boxer Competing in Rio to Finish What Brother Started

Gary Russell Jr., the WBC featherweight champion boxer, was devastated when was unable to compete in the Beijing Olympics. His youngest brother, Gary Antuanne Russell, is fighting in Rio this month and will give the Maryland family a second chance at a gold medal. News4's Tracee Wilkins reports from a boxing gym. (Published Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016)

The teenager was shot and killed March 10, 2004 on the 700 block of 26th Street NE. He had been set to move to Florida the following day to train as a boxer and escape the dangers of D.C., his father Gary Russell Sr. told The Washington Post in a 2006 interview.

When contacted by phone Thursday afternoon, Gary Russell Jr. said his family was struggling to cope with news of the arrest.

Gary Russell Sr. is a former boxer who trained his 11 children in the sport. He used boxing as a tool to keep his boys safe from the dangers of "the streets,” he told Yahoo Sports in a 2014 interview.

Drayton left the D.C. public school system in May 2002 and was enrolled in The Glen Mills Schools, an all-boys boarding school system in Pennsylvania, in 2003, the Post reported.

After Christmas break that year, Drayton did not want to go back to Glen Mills so he stayed at his grandmother’s house. His father was concerned for his son’s safety, so he contacted Milton LaCroix, a boxing coach he knew in Florida. LaCroix told the Post he wanted to get the teen into the 2008 Olympics because he was an incredible boxer.

The coach sent Drayton a plane ticket to arrive in Florida on March 11, but Drayton’s body was found in the parking lot of Phelps Career Senior High School the day before he was scheduled to leave, with a bullet wound to the head.

He was buried with the plane ticket to his new life in his pocket.

Fisher died after he was shot Oct.1, 2006 on the 1100 block of 21st Street NE, less than a mile away.

DC Native to Fight in Boxing Match at MGM National Harbor

Featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr., a D.C. native and a resident of Prince George's County in Maryland, will face challenger Oscar Escandon in the first boxing match at the new MGM National Harbor. Russell told News4's Tom Sherwood that, though his roots run deep in D.C., he didn't want to come home to fight unless he was coming home a champion. Plus -- a look at the numbers that the new casino has racked up so far. (Published Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017)

McLeod, of Southeast D.C., was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. Details on his arrest were not released immediately.

Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said the two shootings were related, the Post reported. He said cold case detectives had a new witness.

McLeod appeared in court Thursday and was held without bond. He is due in court April 19.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.