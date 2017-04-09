Coast Guard Rescues Man Needing CPR from Cruise Ship

A man was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard from a cruise ship after he collapsed onboard Saturday evening.

A release from the Coast Guard said one of their boats was called to the Grandeur of the Seas, a cruise ship near Annapolis, around 7 p.m. Personnel on board the cruise ship reported that a man, 80, had collapsed and was receiving CPR.

The man and his family were taken from the cruise ship to the Coast Guard station in Annapolis. He was transferred to an EMS crew and taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

He was reported to be in stable condition. His identity has not been revealed.