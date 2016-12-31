The fire occurred at Tony Cheng's Mongolian Restaurant in the 600 block of H Street NW in Chinatown, D.C. Fire & EMS said.

A kitchen fire at a downtown D.C. restaurant sent smoke billowing into the air Saturday afternoon.

D.C. Fire & EMS said the fire occurred at Tony Cheng's Mongolian Restaurant in the 600 block of H Street NW in Chinatown.

No one was injured.

A video posted to Twitter by D.C. resident Thais Austin showed smoke over several downtown landmarks. D.C. Fire & EMS identified the video as "[s]moke conditions prior to sprinkler system performing its mission," the department posted on Twitter.

The initial fire was extinguished by a sprinkler, but some smoldering fire spread to the duct system, fire officials said.

They said the blaze was under control as of about 4:20 p.m.