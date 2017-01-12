Cement Truck Hits School Bus, Leaves Scene | NBC4 Washington
Cement Truck Hits School Bus, Leaves Scene

    Investigators in Loudoun County are searching for a cement truck after its driver struck an occupied school bus and left the scene. 

    The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road. Police say a cement truck traveling southbound struck a northbound school bus and continued driving. 

    There were 54 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash; two suffered minor injuries. 

    Police say the cement truck is described as being red and white in color. 

    The students on the bus were transported to a second bus and continued on to school. 

    Anyone with information that can help police find the driver of the cement truck is asked to call 703-777-1021.

    Published at 9:44 AM EST on Jan 12, 2017 | Updated at 9:52 AM EST on Jan 12, 2017
