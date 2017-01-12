Cement Truck Hits School Bus, Leaves Scene

Investigators in Loudoun County are searching for a cement truck after its driver struck an occupied school bus and left the scene.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Reservoir Road. Police say a cement truck traveling southbound struck a northbound school bus and continued driving.

There were 54 elementary school students on the bus at the time of the crash; two suffered minor injuries.

Police say the cement truck is described as being red and white in color.

The students on the bus were transported to a second bus and continued on to school.

Anyone with information that can help police find the driver of the cement truck is asked to call 703-777-1021.