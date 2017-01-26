Several vehicles caught fire in the parking garage at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda Thursday night, fire officials say.

Two cars were totaled in the fire that started about 7:30 p.m. near the Nordstrom's store, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said. Four more vehicles nearby were damaged.

Piringer said the fire was quickly contained and there were no injuries.

Several roads were blocked near the parking garage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

