Two Bladensburg Police Department officers fired at a vehicle that smashed into a police cruiser and tried to run down an officer on foot late Saturday night, according to police.

Officers were responding to the report of car vandals in the area of Taylor Street and 51st Street around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. After they arrived, they said one of their squad cars was hit by a car that was trying to leave the scene.

Investigators said the same car attempted to ram into an officer. Two police officers fired their weapons at the car as it drove away.

Police said a car matching the description of the fleeing car was found later. It was located on Jay Street in northeast Washington, and it was on fire.

No police officers were injured. It is unknown if their gunfire injured anyone.