Boy Found Walking Alone in Bethesda Reunited With Family

Montgomery County police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found walking alone near the Westfield Montgomery Mall Thursday morning.

The boy was found on Westlake Drive in Bethesda at 1:45 a.m. Police say the boy appeared to be non-verbal and between 10 and 11 years old.

Three of the boy's teachers and a counselor called police, and officers were able to get in contact with the boy's parents.

He is being reunited with his family.