Boy Found Walking Alone in Bethesda Reunited With Family | NBC4 Washington
Boy Found Walking Alone in Bethesda Reunited With Family

    Montgomery County police say they have located the parents of a young boy who was found walking alone near the Westfield Montgomery Mall Thursday morning. 

    The boy was found on Westlake Drive in Bethesda at 1:45 a.m. Police say the boy appeared to be non-verbal and between 10 and 11 years old. 

    Three of the boy's teachers and a counselor called police, and officers were able to get in contact with the boy's parents. 

    He is being reunited with his family. 

    Published at 5:21 AM EDT on Jun 22, 2017 | Updated 48 minutes ago
