Bomb Squad Investigating Threat in Arlington Neighborhood

Some homes on 16th Street South in Arlington, Virginia, have been evacuated after a man called in a bomb threat to his own home, authorities say.

Arlington County police said the bomb threat was at a home in the 4000 block of 16th Street S.

The Arlington County Fire Department's bomb squad is on the scene. Fire officials believe the house is unoccupied.

Sixteenth Street S. has been shut down between South Quincy Street and South Randolph Street. Authorities have evacuated that block of 16th Street S. and fire officials are telling residents to avoid the area.

