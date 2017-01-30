Bobcat Missing at DC's National Zoo

A bobcat has gone missing at the Smithsonian's National Zoo and D.C. police are assisting in the search.

The 25-pound bobcat, named Ollie, "escaped her enclosure," a zoo spokeswoman said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The bobcat was seen at 7:30 a.m. during a routine count. A zookeeper went to feed the bobcats at 10:40 a.m. and the animal was missing.

Photo credit: Janice Sveda, Smithsonian's National Zoo

Zoo officials believe Ollie may return to her enclosure for food and shelter.

In the meantime, the bobcat exhibit will be closed. The zoo remains open.

American University sent students a text message warning that the animal had escaped.

Zoo officials said there is no imminent danger to the general public or zoo guests.

Anyone who spots the bobcat is advised not to approach her. However, bobcats are not known to be aggressive to humans, the zoo said.

