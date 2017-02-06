In 1939, Samuel Tucker, a young lawyer in Alexandria, Virginia, recruited 11 men to stage a protest at the city's "whites-only" library. On Aug. 21, 1939, only six showed up. But the small group made a big dent in the "wall of segregation." View More
"There were people in every community standing up."
- Audrey Davis, director of the Alexandria Black History Museum.
Can't get your hands on one of those highly sought-after tickets to the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture?
Don't worry! There are many black history museums throughout the D.C. area that you can visit in the meantime.
"The more you learn about a place and its history, the more you want to protect it." .
- Chanel Compton, director of the Prince George's African American Museum & Cultural Center.