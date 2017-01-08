Bitter Cold Follows Winter Storm

Storm Team4 Meteorologist Amelia Draper says we're not quite out of the cold yet, but she is tracking a warming trend. We could be in the 60s again by the middle of this week. (Published 6 hours ago)

The snow stopped falling but it won't disappear thanks to subfreezing temperatures Sunday.

It's another Weather Alert Day due to single-digit wind chills and wind gusts up to 30 mph. The cold will prevent the snow from melting until it warms up later this week.

A winter storm moved through the area Saturday, giving the D.C. and Baltimore metro areas a dusting to about 2 inches of snow while parts of southern Maryland saw about 3 to 6 inches, according to Storm Team4.

The National Weather Service said parts of southeast Virginia saw almost a foot of snow by Saturday afternoon. The Hampton Roads region and central Virginia were the hardest hit.

Sunday's wind can cause blowing snow, which could be a problem mainly in southern Maryland where snowfall totals where the highest.

By Monday, the wind will relax, but temperatures will remain about 10 to 15 degrees below normal, according to Storm Team4.

D.C. activated its cold emergency plan Friday to continue until 7 a.m. Monday, allowing emergency shelters and overnight warming sites to open.

Highs will climb above freezing Tuesday and could reach the 50s Wednesday and the 60s Thursday.

Black ice and slick roads are a concern Sunday. Multiple crashes were reported throughout the D.C. area since the snowfall began Saturday.

From 12 a.m. midnight Saturday through 12 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to 686 traffic crashes and 1,037 disabled vehicles statewide. They also received 3,257 calls for service. One person died in a crash, state police said.

For Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington and Fairfax counties, there were 19 crashes and 90 disabled vehicles.

In Fairfax County, a trash truck overturned onto its side on eastbound I-495 neart the Van Dorn Street exit. State police said the truck had an equipment failure and the driver lost control. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.