Beach Boys to Headline Memorial Day Concert in DC

The Beach Boys will be the headliners for this year's Memorial Day concert on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Producers announced plans Thursday for the concert, which honors America's service members and veterans.

For the 11th consecutive year, actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host the event. Both are longtime advocates for veterans' issues.

In addition to the Beach Boys, performers include country singer Trace Adkins, pop singer and actress Katharine McPhee and soprano Renee Fleming. The National Symphony Orchestra participates in the concert each year.

Trent Harmon, the winner of the final season of "American Idol,'' will sing the national anthem.

The concert will be broadcast live on PBS from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 29.

