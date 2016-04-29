Beach Boys to Headline Memorial Day Concert in DC | NBC4 Washington
NBC_OTS_DC
Worth the Trip
Our daily look at deals and getaways

Beach Boys to Headline Memorial Day Concert in DC

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images
    The Beach Boys perform on August 15, 2014 in New York City.

    The Beach Boys will be the headliners for this year's Memorial Day concert on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

    Producers announced plans Thursday for the concert, which honors America's service members and veterans.

    For the 11th consecutive year, actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise will host the event. Both are longtime advocates for veterans' issues.

    In addition to the Beach Boys, performers include country singer Trace Adkins, pop singer and actress Katharine McPhee and soprano Renee Fleming. The National Symphony Orchestra participates in the concert each year.

    Top Celeb Pics: Mel B, Ryan Reynolds and More

    [NATL] Top Entertainment Photos
    Getty Images

    Trent Harmon, the winner of the final season of "American Idol,'' will sing the national anthem.

    The concert will be broadcast live on PBS from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 29.

    Published at 5:23 AM EDT on Apr 28, 2016 | Updated at 7:15 AM EDT on Apr 29, 2016
    Copyright Associated Press
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices