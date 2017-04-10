Woman Escapes, Barricade Situation Ends at Capitol Heights Home | NBC4 Washington
    A woman escaped a possible barricade situation involving an armed man at a home in Maryland Monday morning.

    The two were inside a home on Tunic Avenue in Capitol Heights. Police set up a mobile command center outside.

    The incident started with a report of people arguing outside a home.

    Police would not confirm if a weapon was recovered or a suspect is in custody, only saying it's an ongoing investigation, News4's Tracee Wilkins reported.

    More details were not immediately available. 

    Capitol Heights Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution as the situation unfolded. The lockdown has ended. All students are safe.

    Some streets near the scene were blocked. 

