A woman escaped a possible barricade situation involving an armed man at a home in Maryland Monday morning.

The two were inside a home on Tunic Avenue in Capitol Heights. Police set up a mobile command center outside.

The incident started with a report of people arguing outside a home.

Police would not confirm if a weapon was recovered or a suspect is in custody, only saying it's an ongoing investigation, News4's Tracee Wilkins reported.

More details were not immediately available.

Capitol Heights Elementary School was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution as the situation unfolded. The lockdown has ended. All students are safe.

Some streets near the scene were blocked.