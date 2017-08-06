Baltimore Weekend Cease-Fire Marred by 2 Killings

FILE - A previously created memorial, right, stands as Baltimore police work at a scene where multiple people were shot, Sept. 24, 2016.

Two fatal shootings on Saturday put an end to a weekend cease-fire in Baltimore, NBC News reported.

Police said a 24-year-old man and a 37-year-old man were shot and killed in separate incidents. Activists called for a 72-hour cease-fire — a call the city's police department and mayor embraced.

Police spokesman T.J. Smith said that the killings should not take away from the goals of organizers.

"The work doesn’t stop," he said.