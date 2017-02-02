Arrest Made in Prince George's Gas Station Murder

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man at a District Heights gas station.

Stephon Robinson has been charged with the death of Carrington Daye Jr., 20, of District Heights, police announced Thursday.

Police say the suspect walked into the Walters Lane gas station on Jan. 30 and fired one shot at Daye, who was also inside the station. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the two.

Robinson has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Daye's death was the third at the gas station in recent years.

Someone shot and killed 25-year-old Dalonte Allen Jackson of Fort Washington inside the gas station Dec. 2, 2013. On Oct. 5, 2015, 22-year-old Christopher Charles Ealey of Forestville suffered fatal gunshot wounds inside the same gas station.

Customers at the gas station told News4 there is a dangerous mix of guns and drugs in the neighborhood.