4 in Custody After Attempted Robbery at Silver Spring CVS

Montgomery County police are working to determine whether one of four people taken into custody after an attempted robbery in Silver Spring Thursday is connected to a string of similar robberies in the state.

The most recent incident happened at 4:15 a.m. Thursday at a CVS on Georgia Avenue. Police officers were on patrol in the area, and four people were taken into custody.

The arrests comes exactly one week after a man robbed three pharmacies in Montgomery County. Similar crimes have been reported in Prince George's, Anne Arundel and Howard counties.

"It's apparent that there are similar events in other jurisdictions. Robbery detectives have been talking to one another for the past several weeks about this trend," said Police spokesman Capt. Paul Starks.

Police say they don't know if the cases are related.