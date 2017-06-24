Argument Results in Two Dead in Homicide-Suicide

A dispute resulted in the shooting death of one man and the apparent self-inflicted shooting death of another, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Detectives said the body of Delonta Surratt, 29, of Hyattsville, was found in an apartment building hallway in the 5500 block of 45th Avenue in Hyattsville on Friday morning. Surratt suffered gunshot wounds.

A short time later, police were called to the 5700 block of 48th Avenue in Riverdale Park for the report of a shooting. They found Jabari Ball, 20, of Hyattsville, who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Investigators said the two men were involved in an argument when Ball shot and killed Surratt. They said after leaving the scene, Ball apparently shot himself.

Detectives said Surratt was involved in a relationship with Ball’s mother.