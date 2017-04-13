Allergy Survival Guide: 4 Things to Know About Pollen

Miserable yet? If you're an allergy sufferer, you probably will be soon.

Some allergy sufferers across the D.C. area are already sneezing, coughing and wheezing.

Here are four things to know about this allergy season and the peak times to avoid:

1. Rain is not always the answer. "Tree pollen levels will stay high even with some rain," said Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper. In fact, even after three tornadoes touched down in the D.C. area last week, the winds just circulated even more maple, cottonwood-poplar and birch pollen.

2. Stretches of warm, dry weather don't always bring higher levels of pollen.

3. Peak pollen times for grasses tend to be early morning and early evening. Other plants experience peak pollen release at midday and afternoon.

4. Watch out for the mold! Hot, dry and windy days generally mean more pollen and mold are in the air.