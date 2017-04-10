The New York social club that provides "a home base for women on their way" is coming to D.C. The all-women coworking space and social club The Wing announced Wednesday that they will open a location in Washington.



The Wing opened in New York's Flatiron district in October and has 3,500 square feet dedicated to helping women work and build community.



The pastel and gold space there includes open-plan room to work, a library full of books by and about women, a beauty room, a lactation room and showers stocked with high-end products. The membership includes designer Jenna Lyons, writer and actor Lena Dunham, rapper Remy Ma, model and activist Hari Nef and editor Tina Brown.