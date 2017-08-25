Alexandria Restaurant Week Features 60+ Eateries Aug. 18-27

More than 60 establishments will offer dining deals during Alexandria’s Summer Restaurant Week from Aug. 18-27.

Dinner diners can share a $35 deal for two, or indulge in a $35 three-course feast for one. Lunch deals run for $10, $15 or $20.

Each restaurant offers different specials, so check out the Alexandria Restaurant Week website to find the best deal for you.

This year’s event spans 10 days and two weekends, so you will have plenty of time to try that cool new restaurant or get a deal at your favorite spot.

Popular restaurants like Virtue Feed & Grain, Vola’s Dockside Grill and The Majestic are participating. Top-rated restaurants Cheesetique, Del Ray Cafe and A La Lucia have deals, too.

Vermilion, whose new chef Thomas Cardarelli showed off his cooking skills to News4's Eun Yang, is also offering dinner and lunch deals.

Myron Mixon’s Pitmaster BBQ, Meggrolls, Hummingbird, Junction Bakery & Bistro and Captain Gregory’s are first-time participants for the 2017 Alexandria Restaurant Week.

"At a range of locales, from fine dining establishments to casual neighborhood favorites, guests will savor the flavors of Alexandria's distinctive collection of eateries," the Restaurant Week website says.

You can find a deal almost anywhere in Alexandria, including Old Town, Del Ray, West End and Carlyle.

For the first time this year, some shops in the Old Town Boutique District will extend hours until 9 p.m. to celebrate.

See the Alexandria Restaurant Week website for more details.