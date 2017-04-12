Air Force Says 'No Hazard' to Residents After F-16 Crash

Members of the Air Force met with residents Wednesday, who live near the site of a fighter jet crash in Clinton, Maryland. Some neighbors brought up concerns over the clean-up and any possible contamination from the jet. Prince George's County Bureau Chief Tracee Wilkins reports.

One week after a fighter jet crashed into a wooded area near Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, residents who live nearby say they're concerned about any hazards that may linger after the crash.

During a community meeting on Wednesday, residents in Clinton, Maryland, voiced their concerns with the United States Air Force.

Reginald Stewart lives about 200 yards from the crash site and the Air Force has set up a tent in his yard as they work to recover pieces of the plane.

After the crash, Stewart said he was told to stop running water in his home and he is concerned about possible hydrazine contamination. Hydrazine is a liquid used to power the F-16's emergency power unit.

"I came to learn about the hydrazine and so, you know, that started to cause fear, you know, about what is hydrazine that's being carried on F-16s," said Reginald Stewart.

But the Commander of Joint Base Andrews Colonel Ernest Teichart guaranteed residents that they are safe.

"They tested extensively on the day of the crash for those types of hazards and contaminants and found nothing of concern," Teichart said.

"There is no hazard contamination in the air, no hazard contamination in the soil and certainly none has percolated down into the water system," said Colonel Lisa Mabbutt, a civil engineer.

The Air Force also guaranteed residents that the government will take care of replacing soil, planting trees and repairing damage to homes caused by the crash.

"These neighbors have been so great to us and it would be wrong of us not to make things right for them for the hardships that they have experienced in that immediate neighborhood," Teichert said.

Meanwhile, residents said they are still thankful that the pilot managed to aim his plane for the woods, saving his life and theirs.

"God is good and he was real thoughtful to try to get it in the woods," resident Hady Cheeks said.

"The pilot did amazing things on that day - exactly what he was trying to do," Teichart said.