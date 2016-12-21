Age progression images of what Jacob and Sarah Hoggle might look like today.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created age progression images of what two Maryland children who disappeared more than two years ago might look like now.

Catherine Hoggle told Montgomery County Police she left 2-year-old Jacob and 3-year-old Sarah with a friend in September 2014 but has never given details on their whereabouts.

Her children would be 4 and 6 now. The age progression images were posted on a Facebook page dedicated to finding Jacob and Sarah.

Police believe the Gaithersburg woman is responsible for the deaths of her children. She was charged with misdemeanor child neglect, abduction and hindering law enforcement, but mental health professionals repeatedly found her "not competent" to stand trial.

At Hoggle's most recent competency hearing in September, District Court Judge Holly Reed said she is a danger to herself and others.

Hoggle had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia before the children disappeared.

Montgomery County Police have said they believe Sarah and Jacob are dead.

Catherine Hoggle remains held without bond.