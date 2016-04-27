Tuberculosis Reported at Montgomery County High School

What to Know It's not clear whether the person is a student or staff member.

School officials recommend testing for anyone who was in class or in an after-school activity with the affected individual.

An active case of tuberculosis (TB) has been reported at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, school officials said in a letter to parents earlier this month.

School officials say the unidentified individual is being treated, and there is no additional risk to students or staff members. It usually takes eight hours of close contact with the untreated patient for a TB transmission to occur, the letter dated April 15 reads.

Though the risk of infection is small, school officials have recommended testing for anyone who was in class or in an after-school activity with the affected individual.

The testing will take place at the school on a yet to be determined date.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial disease that attacks the lungs as well as other parts of the body. It is spread through the air, usually after the affected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include a severe cough lasting 3 weeks or longer, coughing up blood, weakness, lack of appetite, chills and night sweats.