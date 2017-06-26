Video shows a large group of ATV riders weaving in and out of traffic and riding on the sidewalk at National Harbor.

A large group of ATV riders disrupted vehicle and pedestrian traffic at National Harbor over the weekend.

Video shows riders on the sidewalk and weaving in and out of traffic.

“This will not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief George Nichols said Monday. “It is egregious and malicious behavior, and for those that engage in it, we just want you to know that you are not safe. We are coming for you.”



Police asked the community for help stopping illegal ATV riding.

