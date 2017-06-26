ATVs Weave Through Traffic, Occupy Sidewalk at National Harbor | NBC4 Washington
ATVs Weave Through Traffic, Occupy Sidewalk at National Harbor

By Kristin Wright

    Video shows a large group of ATV riders weaving in and out of traffic and riding on the sidewalk at National Harbor.

    (Published 22 minutes ago)

    A large group of ATV riders disrupted vehicle and pedestrian traffic at National Harbor over the weekend.

    Video shows riders on the sidewalk and weaving in and out of traffic.

    “This will not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County Deputy Police Chief George Nichols said Monday. “It is egregious and malicious behavior, and for those that engage in it, we just want you to know that you are not safe. We are coming for you.”

    Police asked the community for help stopping illegal ATV riding.

    News4’s Kristin Wright has more from police on News4 at 5.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 20 minutes ago
