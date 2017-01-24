AMVETS Targeted by Vandals After Inauguration Parade March

Some Maryland veterans said they're getting harassed for participating in President Donald Trump's inauguration. News4's Darcy Spencer reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Veterans in Prince George’s County said they are getting harassed for participating in President Donald Trump's inauguration.

Leaders with the AMVETS said the harassment had been happening online and over the phone, but it reached another level with vandalism that damaged employee cars and the group’s truck. Hundreds of nails and screws were found in the parking lot entrance.

The nails damaged tires on 10 employee cars and the group's career center truck, which is used to help veterans find jobs. The group leaders said they think the vandalism is occurring because the group marched in Trump’s inauguration parade on Friday.

They said they have received nasty emails and social media messages since the inauguration committee published the list of parade participants. They said they applied to march before the election was decided and never thought their participation would escalate to vandalism.

Police are checking for surveillance video in the area that could help identify whoever spread the nails and screws in the parking lot.