A Look at How Misinformation Spreads Online

News4 got a first-hand look this month at how misinformation spreads online at lightning speed. Digital journalist Andrea Swalec reported that no D.C. public school marching bands had applied to participate in the inaugural parade. Within 24 hours, blogs and Facebook groups falsely claimed that schools across the country had organized a boycott of the parade out of opposition to Donald Trump. Jim Vance traces the story's path through the rumor mill. Here are tips on how to spot misinformation, fake news and propaganda.